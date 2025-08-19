Investors must take note of Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (NXDR) performance last week, which was 6.35%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) kicked off on Monday, up 8.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Over the past 52 weeks, NXDR has traded in a range of $1.32-$2.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 16.48%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.00%. With a float of $212.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 546 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.33%, operating margin of -34.05%, and the pretax margin is -25.48%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc is 45.13%, while institutional ownership is 35.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 115,355. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 486,320 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $894,829.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.05) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.70% during the next five years compared to 16.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (NXDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 526.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR)

The latest stats from [Nextdoor Holdings Inc, NXDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.7 million was superior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.39%.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (NXDR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1100 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0900 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9900. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7800. The third support level lies at $1.7100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 778.50 million has total of 382,588K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 247,280 K in contrast with the sum of -98,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,090 K and last quarter income was -15,360 K.