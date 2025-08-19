Investors must take note of Sprout Social Inc’s (SPT) performance last week, which was 11.97%.

On Monday, Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) was 6.09% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.11. A 52-week range for SPT has been $13.33 – $36.30.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -2.58% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.03%. With a float of $50.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1322 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.62%, operating margin of -12.55%, and the pretax margin is -12.38%.

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sprout Social Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sprout Social Inc is 13.87%, while institutional ownership is 88.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 327,560. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $16.38, taking the stock ownership to the 7,417 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 1,500 for $16.42, making the entire transaction worth $24,627. This insider now owns 247,012 shares in total.

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.12) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.19% during the next five years compared to -2.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sprout Social Inc (SPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.84%.

During the past 100 days, Sprout Social Inc’s (SPT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.31 in the near term. At $15.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.90. The third support level lies at $13.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) Key Stats

There are 58,176K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 869.69 million. As of now, sales total 405,910 K while income totals -61,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 111,780 K while its last quarter net income were -11,990 K.