Investors must take note of uniQure N.V’s (QURE) performance last week, which was 10.91%.

On Monday, uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) opened lower -3.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $16.18. Price fluctuations for QURE have ranged from $4.45 to $19.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.66% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.67% at the time writing. With a float of $48.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.61%, operating margin of -1180.53%, and the pretax margin is -1375.8%.

uniQure N.V (QURE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of uniQure N.V is 11.36%, while institutional ownership is 94.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 20,407. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,466 shares at a rate of $13.92, taking the stock ownership to the 150,437 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,112 for $14.45, making the entire transaction worth $30,518. This insider now owns 37,694 shares in total.

uniQure N.V (QURE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.93) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.98% during the next five years compared to -9.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V (QURE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V (QURE)

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.27%.

During the past 100 days, uniQure N.V’s (QURE) raw stochastic average was set at 80.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.01 in the near term. At $16.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. The third support level lies at $14.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) Key Stats

There are currently 54,867K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 859.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,120 K according to its annual income of -239,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,260 K and its income totaled -37,720 K.