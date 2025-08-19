Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 85,240 K

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) kicked off on Monday, up 9.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has traded in a range of $0.53-$5.20.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -47.49% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1700.00%. With a float of $156.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 253 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.03%, operating margin of 23.77%, and the pretax margin is 13.91%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is 3.74%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 1,105. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,316 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 241,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,754 for $0.84, making the entire transaction worth $6,513. This insider now owns 400,378 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.1) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1700.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.91%.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1094 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0893 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7838, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9766. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1733 in the near term. At $1.2167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9533.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 183.55 million has total of 161,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 351,410 K in contrast with the sum of 880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 85,240 K and last quarter income was 23,600 K.