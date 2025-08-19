IXHL (Incannex Healthcare Inc) climbed 5.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) was 5.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. A 52-week range for IXHL has been $0.08 – $3.12.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -130.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.52%. With a float of $73.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.70 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -26535.71%, and the pretax margin is -22156.12%.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Incannex Healthcare Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Incannex Healthcare Inc is 21.94%, while institutional ownership is 1.09%.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 374.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Incannex Healthcare Inc, IXHL], we can find that recorded value of 32.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 57.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.30%.

During the past 100 days, Incannex Healthcare Inc’s (IXHL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1055 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0879 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4205, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0755. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4131. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4262. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3884, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3768. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3637.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Key Stats

There are 29,434K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.47 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -18,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -5,890 K.