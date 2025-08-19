Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.13 million

On Monday, Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) opened lower -8.26% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $20.47. Price fluctuations for JACK have ranged from $16.53 to $55.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.57% at the time writing. With a float of $17.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.88 million.

The firm has a total of 8168 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.69%, operating margin of 0.28%, and the pretax margin is -5.28%.

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jack In The Box, Inc is 9.11%, while institutional ownership is 127.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 4,419. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 152 shares at a rate of $29.07, taking the stock ownership to the 25,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer sold 328 for $39.16, making the entire transaction worth $12,844. This insider now owns 29,320 shares in total.

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.09) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jack In The Box, Inc, JACK], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.02%.

During the past 100 days, Jack In The Box, Inc’s (JACK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.05. The third major resistance level sits at $21.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.49.

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) Key Stats

There are currently 18,883K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 354.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,571 M according to its annual income of -36,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 332,990 K and its income totaled 22,030 K.