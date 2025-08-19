Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) 20 Days SMA touches -8.26%: The odds favor the bear

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on Monday, down -3.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.63. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $4.70-$20.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.69%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.30%. With a float of $433.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $850.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2029 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9900.0%, operating margin of -650732.65%, and the pretax margin is -813271.43%.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc is 49.32%, while institutional ownership is 33.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 2,992,116. In this transaction President of Operations of this company sold 173,456 shares at a rate of $17.25, taking the stock ownership to the 211,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 173,456 for $17.25, making the entire transaction worth $2,992,116.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.19) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.56% during the next five years compared to 5.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 137470.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.02 million, its volume of 23.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.15%.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 69.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.45 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.66 in the near term. At $17.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.46.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.75 billion has total of 791,798K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -608,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -324,670 K.