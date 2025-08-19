Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) is 96.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) opened higher 6.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.57. Price fluctuations for KOD have ranged from $1.92 to $11.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -21.78% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.25% at the time writing. With a float of $48.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.82 million.

In an organization with 109 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.37%, operating margin of -778.1%, and the pretax margin is -749.7%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kodiak Sciences Inc is 7.83%, while institutional ownership is 76.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 2,640. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 723 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 183,316 shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.9) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.07% during the next five years compared to -21.78% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.79, a number that is poised to hit -1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.56%.

During the past 100 days, Kodiak Sciences Inc’s (KOD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.39. However, in the short run, Kodiak Sciences Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.88. Second resistance stands at $12.50. The third major resistance level sits at $13.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. The third support level lies at $8.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Key Stats

There are currently 52,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 594.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -176,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -57,460 K.