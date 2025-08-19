Lantronix Inc (LTRX) 20 Days SMA touches 10.56%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) opened higher 18.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Price fluctuations for LTRX have ranged from $1.91 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -44.92% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.38% at the time writing. With a float of $28.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.89 million.

The firm has a total of 373 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.91%, operating margin of -4.74%, and the pretax margin is -5.53%.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lantronix Inc is 25.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 22,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.24, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.33, making the entire transaction worth $11,650. This insider now owns 24,799 shares in total.

Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/30/2024, the company posted 0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.16) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.21% during the next five years compared to -44.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lantronix Inc (LTRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lantronix Inc (LTRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lantronix Inc, LTRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.24%.

During the past 100 days, Lantronix Inc’s (LTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Key Stats

There are currently 38,890K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 133.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 160,330 K according to its annual income of -4,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,500 K and its income totaled -3,870 K.