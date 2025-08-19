Last month’s performance of 17.15% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) is certainly impressive

On Monday, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) was 5.84% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $369.84. A 52-week range for MDGL has been $200.63 – $377.46.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -32.06% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.43%. With a float of $20.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.22 million.

In an organization with 528 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.29%, operating margin of -60.09%, and the pretax margin is -54.68%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is 9.57%, while institutional ownership is 105.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 479,627. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,304 shares at a rate of $367.81, taking the stock ownership to the 9,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 458 for $369.84, making the entire transaction worth $169,387.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -4.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -6.91) by 1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.85, a number that is poised to hit -2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.70%.

During the past 100 days, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (MDGL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $312.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $314.84. However, in the short run, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $406.36. Second resistance stands at $421.28. The third major resistance level sits at $448.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $363.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $336.39. The third support level lies at $321.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) Key Stats

There are 22,203K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.72 billion. As of now, sales total 180,130 K while income totals -465,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 212,800 K while its last quarter net income were -42,280 K.