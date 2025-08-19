Last month’s performance of -31.49% for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is certainly impressive

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) kicked off on Monday, up 5.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $52.12. Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has traded in a range of $42.96-$141.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 28.15%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.22%. With a float of $443.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $446.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3522 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.41%, operating margin of 17.73%, and the pretax margin is 20.82%.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Trade Desk Inc is 9.38%, while institutional ownership is 73.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 4,676,679. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 51,290 shares at a rate of $91.18, taking the stock ownership to the 218,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 51,290 for $91.18, making the entire transaction worth $4,676,725.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.39) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.48% during the next five years compared to 28.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

The latest stats from [Trade Desk Inc, TTD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.65 million was superior to 11.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%.

During the past 100 days, Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.14 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.80 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.52. The third major resistance level sits at $59.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.72. The third support level lies at $49.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.87 billion has total of 491,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,445 M in contrast with the sum of 393,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 694,040 K and last quarter income was 90,130 K.