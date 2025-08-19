Last month’s performance of 31.49% for Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is certainly impressive

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) kicked off on Monday, up 5.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.03. Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has traded in a range of $18.92-$81.73.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -23.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -143.98%. With a float of $109.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc is 2.98%, while institutional ownership is 68.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 03 ’25, was worth 747,633. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 26,889 shares at a rate of $27.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,388,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,266 for $27.76, making the entire transaction worth $118,428. This insider now owns 168,660 shares in total.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.24) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 25.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.65%.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.07 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.76 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.76 in the near term. At $43.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.68. The third support level lies at $39.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.73 billion has total of 112,445K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -109,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -65,560 K.