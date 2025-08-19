Last month’s performance of 5.40% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) is certainly impressive

On Monday, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) opened lower -4.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $51.32. Price fluctuations for BBIO have ranged from $21.72 to $51.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -3.04% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.05% at the time writing. With a float of $162.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.16 million.

In an organization with 730 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.8%, operating margin of -278.03%, and the pretax margin is -330.59%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BridgeBio Pharma Inc is 15.22%, while institutional ownership is 89.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 871,723. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 250,000 for $46.05, making the entire transaction worth $11,512,443. This insider now owns 966,674 shares in total.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.86) by -0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%.

During the past 100 days, BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s (BBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.09. However, in the short run, BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.35. Second resistance stands at $51.68. The third major resistance level sits at $52.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.67. The third support level lies at $46.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 191,169K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 221,900 K according to its annual income of -535,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,570 K and its income totaled -181,900 K.