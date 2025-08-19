Last month’s performance of -5.63% for Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) stock price up 6.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. BKYI’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $3.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 57.34% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.81%. With a float of $4.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 42 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.71%, operating margin of -51.69%, and the pretax margin is -58.61%.

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Bio-Key International Inc is 34.21%, while institutional ownership is 1.25%.

Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bio-Key International Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI)

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.72%.

During the past 100 days, Bio-Key International Inc’s (BKYI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0589 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0684 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8059, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0012. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8375 in the near term. At $0.8950, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6700. The third support level lies at $0.6125 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bio-Key International Inc (NASDAQ: BKYI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.35 million, the company has a total of 6,864K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,930 K while annual income is -4,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,610 K while its latest quarter income was -740 K.