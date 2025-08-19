Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) to new highs

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) on Monday, plunged -3.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. Within the past 52 weeks, MREO’s price has moved between $1.47 and $5.02.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 34.82%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.23%. With a float of $140.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is 17.44%, while institutional ownership is 52.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13 ’24, was worth 253,454. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 60,046 shares at a rate of $4.22, taking the stock ownership to the 808,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 28,611 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $127,968. This insider now owns 868,967 shares in total.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.01) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.63% during the next five years compared to 34.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Trading Performance Indicators

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.13 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 523.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 1.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.42%.

During the past 100 days, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s (MREO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0865 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1544 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7426. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7283 in the near term. At $1.7767, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5783.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 267.12 million based on 159,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -43,250 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.