Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) to new highs

A new trading day began on Monday, with Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock price down -14.62% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. PSTV’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $2.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 46.51% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.00%.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.35%, operating margin of -638.67%, and the pretax margin is -1159.88%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Plus Therapeutics Inc is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 4.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 20,276. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $5,996. This insider now owns 15,188 shares in total.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 62.44% during the next five years compared to 46.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plus Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plus Therapeutics Inc, PSTV], we can find that recorded value of 13.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.95%.

During the past 100 days, Plus Therapeutics Inc’s (PSTV) raw stochastic average was set at 23.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1226 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0926 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4313, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8551. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5735. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6110. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6327. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4926. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4551.

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.22 million, the company has a total of 60,490K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,820 K while annual income is -12,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,060 K while its latest quarter income was -17,400 K.