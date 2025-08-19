Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Quanterix Corp (QTRX) to new highs

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) on Monday, soared 8.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. Within the past 52 weeks, QTRX’s price has moved between $4.05 and $15.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.19%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -105.62%. With a float of $39.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 471 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.54%, operating margin of -71.77%, and the pretax margin is -58.5%.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanterix Corp is 15.54%, while institutional ownership is 75.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 760,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 123,990 shares at a rate of $6.14, taking the stock ownership to the 1,866,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 36,010 for $6.23, making the entire transaction worth $224,166. This insider now owns 1,742,943 shares in total.

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.23) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.04% during the next five years compared to 9.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.06 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Looking closely at Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.88%.

During the past 100 days, Quanterix Corp’s (QTRX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.88. However, in the short run, Quanterix Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.17. Second resistance stands at $5.39. The third major resistance level sits at $5.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.03.

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 230.01 million based on 46,466K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 137,420 K and income totals -38,530 K. The company made 24,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.