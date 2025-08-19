Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) to new highs

On Monday, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) opened higher 10.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for TLRY have ranged from $0.35 to $1.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.69% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.98% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 2842 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.29%, operating margin of -242.54%, and the pretax margin is -280.33%.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tilray Brands Inc is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 9.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 3,496. In this transaction Global General Counsel of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 698,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 30 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 165,000 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $100,106. This insider now owns 3,941,633 shares in total.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/31/2024, the company posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.03) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 83.21% during the next five years compared to -2.69% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tilray Brands Inc, TLRY], we can find that recorded value of 156.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 40.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.18%.

During the past 100 days, Tilray Brands Inc’s (TLRY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1225 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0538 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6034, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8425. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9567.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Key Stats

There are currently 1,100,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 821,310 K according to its annual income of -2,187 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 224,540 K and its income totaled -1,273 M.