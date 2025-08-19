LEU (Centrus Energy Corp) dropped -3.18 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) kicked off on Monday, down -3.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $183.41. Over the past 52 weeks, LEU has traded in a range of $34.91-$264.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.76%. With a float of $16.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 322 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.05%, operating margin of 20.94%, and the pretax margin is 26.21%.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Centrus Energy Corp is 7.99%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 1,268,564. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s CFO & Treasurer sold 1,728 for $126.00, making the entire transaction worth $217,728. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.22) by -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centrus Energy Corp’s (LEU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 2.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.96%.

During the past 100 days, Centrus Energy Corp’s (LEU) raw stochastic average was set at 59.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 10.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $181.48 in the near term. At $185.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $188.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $171.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $167.40.

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.23 billion has total of 17,037K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 442,000 K in contrast with the sum of 73,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 154,500 K and last quarter income was 28,900 K.