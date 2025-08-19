Lineage Inc (LINE) 20 Days SMA touches -7.34%: The odds favor the bear

Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) kicked off on Monday, down -3.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.7. Over the past 52 weeks, LINE has traded in a range of $40.00-$88.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 97.22%. With a float of $69.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.33%, operating margin of 6.11%, and the pretax margin is -13.45%.

Lineage Inc (LINE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Lineage Inc is 69.59%, while institutional ownership is 33.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 151,238. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 3,563 shares at a rate of $42.45, taking the stock ownership to the 7,983 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 23,540 for $42.28, making the entire transaction worth $995,216. This insider now owns 62,323 shares in total.

Lineage Inc (LINE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -2.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -1.71) by -0.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lineage Inc’s (LINE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Inc (LINE)

Looking closely at Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.19%.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Inc’s (LINE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.80. However, in the short run, Lineage Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.54. Second resistance stands at $41.70. The third major resistance level sits at $42.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.06.

Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.01 billion has total of 228,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,340 M in contrast with the sum of -686,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,350 M and last quarter income was -6,000 K.