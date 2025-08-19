LoanDepot Inc (LDI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.00% last month.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) kicked off on Monday, down -4.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.97. Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has traded in a range of $1.01-$3.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.15%. With a float of $78.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.86 million.

In an organization with 4900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.31%, operating margin of 6.76%, and the pretax margin is -13.66%.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of LoanDepot Inc is 62.32%, while institutional ownership is 14.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 23,565. In this transaction President, LDI Mortgage of this company sold 11,757 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,071,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chair, CEO & Pres. sold 81,604 for $2.01, making the entire transaction worth $164,163. This insider now owns 8,782,465 shares in total.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.01 million. That was better than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.55%.

During the past 100 days, LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1838 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1137 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5874, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6445. However, in the short run, LoanDepot Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0033. Second resistance stands at $2.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7267. The third support level lies at $1.6033 if the price breaches the second support level.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 622.14 million has total of 329,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,060 M in contrast with the sum of -98,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 282,540 K and last quarter income was -13,390 K.