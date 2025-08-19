Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) with a beta value of 1.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) opened lower -3.80% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Price fluctuations for MGNX have ranged from $0.99 to $5.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 19.47%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.44% at the time writing. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 341 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.78%, operating margin of -65.25%, and the pretax margin is -36.0%.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Macrogenics Inc is 8.16%, while institutional ownership is 71.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15 ’25, was worth 1,083. In this transaction VP, Controller & Treasurer of this company sold 423 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 9,532 shares.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.6) by 0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -23.80% during the next five years compared to 19.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Macrogenics Inc (MGNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Looking closely at Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.48%.

During the past 100 days, Macrogenics Inc’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1233 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1346 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5228, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2729. However, in the short run, Macrogenics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5883. Second resistance stands at $1.6567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3783.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

There are currently 63,090K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 96.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 149,960 K according to its annual income of -66,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,190 K and its income totaled -41,040 K.