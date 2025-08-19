Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.54%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) on Monday, plunged -3.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. Within the past 52 weeks, MVST’s price has moved between $0.15 and $4.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.44%. With a float of $197.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.67 million.

In an organization with 2255 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.46%, operating margin of 4.34%, and the pretax margin is -32.24%.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Microvast Holdings Inc is 39.33%, while institutional ownership is 23.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 77,162. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 522,872 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $392,154.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Trading Performance Indicators

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.56 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.47 million. That was better than the volume of 8.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.86%.

During the past 100 days, Microvast Holdings Inc’s (MVST) raw stochastic average was set at 42.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.17. However, in the short run, Microvast Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.76. Second resistance stands at $2.88. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. The third support level lies at $2.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 862.19 million based on 325,354K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 379,800 K and income totals -195,460 K. The company made 116,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.