Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) is expecting -0.07% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) kicked off on Monday, up 5.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.52. Over the past 52 weeks, MLYS has traded in a range of $8.24-$18.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -170.42% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.89%. With a float of $42.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.73 million.

The firm has a total of 51 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -26.47%, operating margin of -597252.94%, and the pretax margin is -561097.06%.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is 35.59%, while institutional ownership is 73.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 146,987. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,365 shares at a rate of $12.93, taking the stock ownership to the 92,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,365 for $12.93, making the entire transaction worth $146,987.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -1.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.83) by -0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -170.42% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s (MLYS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, MLYS], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.96%.

During the past 100 days, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc’s (MLYS) raw stochastic average was set at 72.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.31. The third major resistance level sits at $17.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.33.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 66,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -177,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -42,210 K.