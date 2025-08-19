Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.30% last month.

On Monday, Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) opened lower -11.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Price fluctuations for MBRX have ranged from $0.25 to $3.65 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 26.36%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.59% at the time writing. With a float of $27.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.22%, operating margin of -20191.27%, and the pretax margin is -21071.43%.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Moleculin Biotech Inc is 8.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 270,270 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 287,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23 ’25, when Company’s CEO and President bought 675,675 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $250,000. This insider now owns 743,607 shares in total.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -2.44) by -0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.75% during the next five years compared to 26.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

The latest stats from [Moleculin Biotech Inc, MBRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 4.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.16%.

During the past 100 days, Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0657 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0806 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5833, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2879. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6644. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7217. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7544. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5744, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5417. The third support level lies at $0.4844 if the price breaches the second support level.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) Key Stats

There are currently 30,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -21,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,440 K.