MP Materials Corporation (MP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.22% last month.

A new trading day began on Monday, with MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) stock price down -3.76% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $75.03. MP’s price has ranged from $11.89 to $82.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -41.29% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.98%. With a float of $129.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.47 million.

In an organization with 804 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.41%, operating margin of -64.8%, and the pretax margin is -57.3%.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corporation is 26.77%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 382,304. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 6,337 shares at a rate of $60.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,337 for $60.29, making the entire transaction worth $382,038.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MP Materials Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.35 million. That was better than the volume of 9.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 83.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.90. However, in the short run, MP Materials Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.58. Second resistance stands at $76.95. The third major resistance level sits at $79.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.64. The third support level lies at $64.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.79 billion, the company has a total of 163,478K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 203,860 K while annual income is -65,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,390 K while its latest quarter income was -30,870 K.