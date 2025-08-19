Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) with a beta value of 1.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) on Monday, plunged -3.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. Within the past 52 weeks, NNOX’s price has moved between $3.75 and $11.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.07% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.75%. With a float of $63.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

The firm has a total of 165 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -100.51%, operating margin of -499.88%, and the pretax margin is -475.22%.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nano X Imaging Ltd is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 19.67%.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.15) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.26% during the next five years compared to -13.07% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano X Imaging Ltd, NNOX], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.68%.

During the past 100 days, Nano X Imaging Ltd’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.48. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.00.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 271.63 million based on 57,779K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,280 K and income totals -53,520 K. The company made 2,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.