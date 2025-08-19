Neuronetics Inc (STIM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.69%

On Monday, Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) opened higher 5.99% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Price fluctuations for STIM have ranged from $0.52 to $5.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.71%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.12% at the time writing. With a float of $40.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 716 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.15%, operating margin of -34.45%, and the pretax margin is -43.74%.

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neuronetics Inc is 39.07%, while institutional ownership is 27.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 13,020,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,500,000 shares at a rate of $3.72, taking the stock ownership to the 1,142,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 2,925,554 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $10,883,061.

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.23) by -0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.10% during the next five years compared to 2.71% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neuronetics Inc (STIM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

The latest stats from [Neuronetics Inc, STIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was superior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%.

During the past 100 days, Neuronetics Inc’s (STIM) raw stochastic average was set at 24.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.81. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. The third support level lies at $3.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) Key Stats

There are currently 66,125K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 234.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 74,890 K according to its annual income of -43,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,110 K and its income totaled -10,120 K.