Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) kicked off on Monday, up 7.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.46. Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has traded in a range of $4.22-$11.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.02%. With a float of $416.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.26%, operating margin of 1.24%, and the pretax margin is -3.62%.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 101.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 44,968. In this transaction Segment Co-CEO, Home and Com. of this company sold 8,800 shares at a rate of $5.11, taking the stock ownership to the 52,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,800 for $5.11, making the entire transaction worth $44,988.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.16) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) saw its 5-day average volume 8.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.67%.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.09 in the near term. At $6.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.03.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.46 billion has total of 419,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,582 M in contrast with the sum of -216,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,935 M and last quarter income was 46,000 K.