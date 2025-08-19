No matter how cynical the overall market is, Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) performance over the last week is recorded 21.56%

On Monday, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) was 10.69% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. A 52-week range for ACET has been $0.45 – $1.64.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 36.74%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.30%. With a float of $65.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 152 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -24.88%, operating margin of -1939.33%, and the pretax margin is -1823.49%.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adicet Bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Adicet Bio Inc is 20.99%, while institutional ownership is 43.09%.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.33) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.52% during the next five years compared to 36.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.52%.

During the past 100 days, Adicet Bio Inc’s (ACET) raw stochastic average was set at 59.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0530 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0564 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8262. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7562 in the near term. At $0.7874, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6724, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6198. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5886.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Key Stats

There are 83,254K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 60.36 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -117,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -31,220 K.