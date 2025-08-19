No matter how cynical the overall market is Annexon Inc (ANNX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

On Monday, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) opened lower -3.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. Price fluctuations for ANNX have ranged from $1.28 to $7.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.09% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.13% at the time writing. With a float of $95.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.83 million.

In an organization with 100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Annexon Inc is 12.93%, while institutional ownership is 85.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 30 ’25, was worth 9,999. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,115 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 33,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER sold 1,116 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $2,879. This insider now owns 105,084 shares in total.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.27) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to -0.09% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Annexon Inc (ANNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annexon Inc (ANNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.64 million. That was better than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.99%.

During the past 100 days, Annexon Inc’s (ANNX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.31. However, in the short run, Annexon Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.50. Second resistance stands at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.04.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Key Stats

There are currently 109,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 257.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -138,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -54,360 K.