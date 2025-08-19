No matter how cynical the overall market is Cadiz Inc (CDZI) performance over the last week is recorded 2.65%

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) kicked off on Monday, down -3.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. Over the past 52 weeks, CDZI has traded in a range of $2.13-$5.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 13.89% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 145.28%. With a float of $51.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.34%, operating margin of -164.09%, and the pretax margin is -217.42%.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Cadiz Inc is 36.99%, while institutional ownership is 42.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05 ’24, was worth 6,913,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,070,000 shares at a rate of $3.34, taking the stock ownership to the 22,783,965 shares.

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.11) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cadiz Inc’s (CDZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadiz Inc (CDZI)

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.35%.

During the past 100 days, Cadiz Inc’s (CDZI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.60 in the near term. At $3.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.24.

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 286.25 million has total of 82,019K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,610 K in contrast with the sum of -31,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,950 K and last quarter income was -9,590 K.