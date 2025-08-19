No matter how cynical the overall market is, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) performance over the last week is recorded 42.11%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) kicked off on Monday, up 35.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.0. Over the past 52 weeks, IPA has traded in a range of $0.27-$2.41.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.06% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.49%. With a float of $40.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.15 million.

The firm has a total of 102 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.25%, operating margin of -49.74%, and the pretax margin is -139.76%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd is 13.31%, while institutional ownership is 8.72%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/31/2024, the organization reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.08) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s (IPA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd, IPA], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.98%.

During the past 100 days, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s (IPA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.19. The third major resistance level sits at $3.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.51.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 124.62 million has total of 46,154K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,590 K in contrast with the sum of -21,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,940 K and last quarter income was -1,770 K.