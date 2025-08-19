No matter how cynical the overall market is LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) performance over the last week is recorded -35.92%

A new trading day began on Monday, with LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) stock price down -15.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. LNZA’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $2.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.00%. With a float of $186.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.90 million.

In an organization with 384 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.31%, operating margin of -233.11%, and the pretax margin is -228.07%.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of LanzaTech Global Inc is 19.42%, while institutional ownership is 22.72%.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -5.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LanzaTech Global Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

Technical Analysis of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.87%.

During the past 100 days, LanzaTech Global Inc’s (LNZA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0737 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0519 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3365, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6934. However, in the short run, LanzaTech Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2467. Second resistance stands at $0.2732. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2866. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2068, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1934. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1669.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.06 million, the company has a total of 231,965K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 49,590 K while annual income is -137,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,480 K while its latest quarter income was -19,230 K.