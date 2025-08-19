No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) performance over the last week is recorded -8.75%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) on Monday, plunged -10.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.89. Within the past 52 weeks, NNE’s price has moved between $6.52 and $48.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -194.87%. With a float of $27.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -50.0%, operating margin of -49447.82%, and the pretax margin is -37584.2%.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc is 34.97%, while institutional ownership is 30.35%.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.16) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -194.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 73.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NNE)

Looking closely at Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.93%.

During the past 100 days, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc’s (NNE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.13. However, in the short run, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.69. Second resistance stands at $35.33. The third major resistance level sits at $36.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.27.

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 41,539K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,150 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.