No matter how cynical the overall market is, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) performance over the last week is recorded 18.97%

On Monday, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) opened lower -4.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Price fluctuations for NRXP have ranged from $1.10 to $6.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 97.86% at the time writing. With a float of $16.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.47 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.0%, operating margin of -408775.0%, and the pretax margin is -602750.0%.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is 17.08%, while institutional ownership is 15.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 46,800. In this transaction Chairman and Chief Scientist of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 84,634 shares.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.66) by 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.01%.

During the past 100 days, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NRXP) raw stochastic average was set at 52.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.88 in the near term. At $3.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.36.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Key Stats

There are currently 17,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 53.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,510 K.