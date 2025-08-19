No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) performance over the last week is recorded 0.25%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) stock price up 12.49% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. RVYL’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.07% over the last five years. With a float of $19.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.09 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.68%, operating margin of -36.48%, and the pretax margin is -46.84%.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Ryvyl Inc is 36.65%, while institutional ownership is 7.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 82,740. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $71,180. This insider now owns 3,604,845 shares in total.

Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ryvyl Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.69.

Technical Analysis of Ryvyl Inc (RVYL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ryvyl Inc, RVYL], we can find that recorded value of 19.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.66%.

During the past 100 days, Ryvyl Inc’s (RVYL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0322 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1015 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5199, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9892. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3540. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3838. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4152. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2928, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2614. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2316.

Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.16 million, the company has a total of 8,363K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,000 K while annual income is -26,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,130 K while its latest quarter income was -2,760 K.