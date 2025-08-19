Now that Absci Corp’s volume has hit 3.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) kicked off on Monday, down -3.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Over the past 52 weeks, ABSI has traded in a range of $2.01-$6.33.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -29.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.62%. With a float of $130.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.52 million.

In an organization with 157 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.56%, operating margin of -2846.57%, and the pretax margin is -2733.47%.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Absci Corp is 12.65%, while institutional ownership is 60.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 152,000. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 327,264 shares.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.19) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to -29.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Absci Corp’s (ABSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 102.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Absci Corp (ABSI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.66 million. That was better than the volume of 4.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.00%.

During the past 100 days, Absci Corp’s (ABSI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, Absci Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.91. Second resistance stands at $2.98. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 423.15 million has total of 149,523K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,530 K in contrast with the sum of -103,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,180 K and last quarter income was -26,350 K.