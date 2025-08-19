Now that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s volume has hit 7.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) stock price down -7.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.7. LX’s price has ranged from $1.63 to $11.64 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -13.56%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 255.99%. With a float of $132.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4667 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.99%, operating margin of 17.84%, and the pretax margin is 11.59%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 1,059,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,500 for $10.58, making the entire transaction worth $79,350.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 255.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 80.88% during the next five years compared to -13.56% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

The latest stats from [LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR, LX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.82 million was superior to 3.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.82%.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.37.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 823.38 million, the company has a total of 168,264K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,946 M while annual income is 150,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 500,780 K while its latest quarter income was 71,390 K.