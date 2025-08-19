Now that Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s volume has hit 1.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) opened lower -13.56% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. Price fluctuations for PPSI have ranged from $2.25 to $5.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 29.35% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.16% at the time writing. With a float of $8.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.71%, operating margin of -30.85%, and the pretax margin is -27.62%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc is 22.57%, while institutional ownership is 6.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20 ’24, was worth 53,334. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 13,040 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 300,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,960 for $4.12, making the entire transaction worth $8,075. This insider now owns 313,040 shares in total.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) saw its 5-day average volume 20.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.44%.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s (PPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.20 in the near term. At $4.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.64.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) Key Stats

There are currently 11,120K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,880 K according to its annual income of 31,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,740 K and its income totaled -930 K.