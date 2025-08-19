Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) was 5.45% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. A 52-week range for NUVB has been $1.54 – $3.45.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -49.14% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 69.19%. With a float of $230.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $336.84 million.

In an organization with 220 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.54%, operating margin of -1564.86%, and the pretax margin is -1413.43%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nuvation Bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Nuvation Bio Inc is 32.93%, while institutional ownership is 53.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 17,100. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 29,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $7,160. This insider now owns 9,902 shares in total.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.1) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.81% during the next five years compared to -49.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.27 million. That was better than the volume of 4.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.22%.

During the past 100 days, Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.32. However, in the short run, Nuvation Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.57.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Key Stats

There are 340,263K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 995.49 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -567,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,830 K while its last quarter net income were -59,010 K.