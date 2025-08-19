Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) soared 7.45 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) on Monday, soared 7.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.76. Within the past 52 weeks, TOI’s price has moved between $0.13 and $4.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -488.57%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.00%. With a float of $46.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 825 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.6%, operating margin of -11.05%, and the pretax margin is -15.56%.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oncology Institute Inc is 50.57%, while institutional ownership is 27.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 2,054,712. In this transaction Director of this company sold 673,676 shares at a rate of $3.05, taking the stock ownership to the 13,950,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 76,324 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $232,788. This insider now owns 1,272,724 shares in total.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.37 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

The latest stats from [Oncology Institute Inc, TOI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.38 million was superior to 1.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.33%.

During the past 100 days, Oncology Institute Inc’s (TOI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.40. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.32.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 377.76 million based on 89,234K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 393,410 K and income totals -64,660 K. The company made 104,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.