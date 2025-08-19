Ouster Inc (OUST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 35,050 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) stock price down -8.87% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $34.72. OUST’s price has ranged from $5.84 to $35.87 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 56.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.65%. With a float of $51.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.80 million.

In an organization with 192 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.32%, operating margin of -82.45%, and the pretax margin is -75.56%.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc is 10.37%, while institutional ownership is 46.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 1,211,688. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,390 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 52,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 40,390 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,211,700.

Ouster Inc (OUST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.09% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ouster Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc (OUST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.51 million. That was better than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.50%.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 84.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.78 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. However, in the short run, Ouster Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.85. Second resistance stands at $38.06. The third major resistance level sits at $39.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.81.

Ouster Inc (NASDAQ: OUST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.83 billion, the company has a total of 53,766K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 111,100 K while annual income is -97,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,050 K while its latest quarter income was -20,610 K.