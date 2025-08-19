Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) with a beta value of 0.53 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) was 18.38% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. A 52-week range for OTLK has been $0.87 – $8.32.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.59% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.58%. With a float of $27.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.48 million.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.89%, operating margin of -44930.98%, and the pretax margin is 12416.83%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Outlook Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Outlook Therapeutics Inc is 38.31%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26 ’24, was worth 28,446. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 5,946 shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.82) by -0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 81.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Outlook Therapeutics Inc, OTLK], we can find that recorded value of 3.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.34%.

During the past 100 days, Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s (OTLK) raw stochastic average was set at 87.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.22. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.15.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Key Stats

There are 33,568K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 123.04 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -75,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -46,360 K.