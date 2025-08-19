Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.92%

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) on Monday, plunged -3.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.57. Within the past 52 weeks, PZZA’s price has moved between $30.16 and $60.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.37%. With a float of $32.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.23%, operating margin of 7.12%, and the pretax margin is 4.89%.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Papa John’s International, Inc is 1.26%, while institutional ownership is 112.04%.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.43) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.37% per share during the next fiscal year.

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.69 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%.

During the past 100 days, Papa John’s International, Inc’s (PZZA) raw stochastic average was set at 62.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.83 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.75 in the near term. At $47.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.92. The third support level lies at $44.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.50 billion based on 32,758K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,059 M and income totals 83,490 K. The company made 529,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.