Personalis Inc (PSNL) kicked off at the price of $4.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) was 5.43% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.6. A 52-week range for PSNL has been $2.83 – $7.79.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.31% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.56%. With a float of $52.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.65 million.

The firm has a total of 229 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.45%, operating margin of -89.64%, and the pretax margin is -113.68%.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Personalis Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Personalis Inc is 40.29%, while institutional ownership is 43.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 2,970. In this transaction CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP of this company sold 452 shares at a rate of $6.57, taking the stock ownership to the 124,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s CFO AND COO sold 641 for $6.57, making the entire transaction worth $4,211. This insider now owns 164,458 shares in total.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.34) by -0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.18% during the next five years compared to -11.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Personalis Inc (PSNL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Personalis Inc, PSNL], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.23%.

During the past 100 days, Personalis Inc’s (PSNL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.13. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.16.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) Key Stats

There are 88,677K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 430.08 million. As of now, sales total 84,610 K while income totals -81,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,200 K while its last quarter net income were -20,060 K.