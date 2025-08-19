PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) plunged -9.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) stock price down -9.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. MYPS’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $2.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.11%. With a float of $87.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 568 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.7%, operating margin of -12.8%, and the pretax margin is -11.48%.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is 30.39%, while institutional ownership is 31.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 25,750. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 576,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $25,650.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.52%.

During the past 100 days, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s (MYPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0609 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0870 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2466, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5135. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9952 in the near term. At $1.0720, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8764, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8344. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7576.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.12 million, the company has a total of 125,084K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 289,430 K while annual income is -28,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 59,340 K while its latest quarter income was -2,950 K.