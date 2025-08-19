ProKidney Corp (PROK) last year’s performance of 50.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) on Monday, soared 7.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Within the past 52 weeks, PROK’s price has moved between $0.46 and $7.13.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.66%. With a float of $99.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.42 million.

The firm has a total of 204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.51%, operating margin of -34466.98%, and the pretax margin is -31053.89%.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProKidney Corp is 26.41%, while institutional ownership is 30.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 312,510. In this transaction Chief Regulatory Officer of this company sold 103,480 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 103,480 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $62,761.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.22) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

ProKidney Corp (PROK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.48 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1410.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProKidney Corp, PROK], we can find that recorded value of 2.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.04%.

During the past 100 days, ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) raw stochastic average was set at 31.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.16.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 747.48 million based on 292,698K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80 K and income totals -61,190 K. The company made 230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.