PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) with a beta value of 2.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) stock price down -4.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.3. PCT’s price has ranged from $4.50 to $17.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -514.21%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.34%. With a float of $174.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 157 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2977.31%, operating margin of -4637.68%, and the pretax margin is -9003.22%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc is 2.88%, while institutional ownership is 74.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06 ’25, was worth 4,996,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 619,925 shares at a rate of $8.06, taking the stock ownership to the 34,077,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,264,393 for $4.69, making the entire transaction worth $20,000,003. This insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.16% during the next five years compared to -514.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PureCycle Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 707.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Looking closely at PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.81%.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.71 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.03. Second resistance stands at $13.36. The third major resistance level sits at $13.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.95.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.29 billion, the company has a total of 180,093K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -289,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,650 K while its latest quarter income was -144,240 K.