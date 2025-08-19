Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.27 million

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) on Monday, plunged -6.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $31.95. Within the past 52 weeks, QFIN’s price has moved between $23.81 and $48.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 18.01%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.61%. With a float of $117.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3527 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.1%, operating margin of 37.43%, and the pretax margin is 52.73%.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR is 8.72%, while institutional ownership is 73.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 4,079,972. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $45.20, making the entire transaction worth $2,260,000.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 10.01) by 2.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.83% during the next five years compared to 18.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.23 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 2.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.01%.

During the past 100 days, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.33 in the near term. At $32.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.78.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.86 billion based on 157,613K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,352 M and income totals 858,210 K. The company made 646,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 248,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.